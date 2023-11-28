Watch Live: Tribute service for former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rosalynn Carter‘s tribute service takes place in Marietta, Georgia, after the former first lady passed away on Sunday 19 November in her Georgia home.

The tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church on Tuesday 28 November, is the second day of a three-day schedule of public events celebrating Carter.

It was previously unclear if former president Jimmy Carter, 99, would attend, but it has been confirmed he will. He has been in hospice care for the past 10 months.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend Rosalynn Carter's tribute service, alongside Bill and Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama. All living first ladies of the US will be in attendance.

Carter will be remembered at the service with classical music and hymns, and some of her favorite Biblical passages.