Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch Live: Tribute service for former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter

Rhys Jones
Tuesday 28 November 2023 16:15
Comments

Watch live as Rosalynn Carter‘s tribute service takes place in Marietta, Georgia, after the former first lady passed away on Sunday 19 November in her Georgia home.

The tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church on Tuesday 28 November, is the second day of a three-day schedule of public events celebrating Carter.

It was previously unclear if former president Jimmy Carter, 99, would attend, but it has been confirmed he will. He has been in hospice care for the past 10 months.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend Rosalynn Carter's tribute service, alongside Bill and Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama. All living first ladies of the US will be in attendance.

Carter will be remembered at the service with classical music and hymns, and some of her favorite Biblical passages.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in