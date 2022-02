Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Monday, Feb. 7

A roundup of gold medals from Monday, Feb. 7, at the Beijing Games:

___

ALPINE SKIING

MEN’S DOWNHILL

Beat Feuz of Switzerland captured gold in the Olympic men’s downhill.

Johan Clarey of France who is 41, was 0.10 seconds behind to win silver and two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria was 0.16 behind for bronze.

The victory gave Feuz the one thing lacking from a career filled with accomplishments. He won a silver medal in super-G and bronze in downhill at the 2018 Olympics and is the four-time reigning World Cup downhill champion.

WOMEN'S GIANT SLALOM

Swedish skier Sara Hector capped a recent career resurgence in the best way possible, winning the gold medal in the women’s giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics. It was her first individual victory at a major championship.

Federica Brignone of Italy was 0.28 seconds slower over the two legs to add a silver medal to the bronze she won in the giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland was third, 0.72 behind Hector, and now has another bronze to go alongside the one she collected in the downhill at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

___

BIATHLON

WOMEN'S 15KM INDIVIDUAL

Denise Herrmann missed only one of 20 shots and skied fast to win Olympic gold in the women’s 15-kilometer individual biathlon.

A former Olympic cross country skier, Herrmann led early and maintained it, completing the course in 44 minutes, 12.7 seconds.

Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France missed her very last shot, which proved to be a costly mistake, and won silver 9.4 seconds behind Herrmann.

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, the overall World Cup leader, missed two shots, one prone and one standing, and settled for bronze, 15.3 seconds back.

___

FIGURE SKATING

TEAM EVENT

Kamila Valieva became the first woman to land a quad in the Olympics and her historic free skate put a stamp on Russia’s dominant run to the gold medal in the team figure skating event.

Valieva scored 178.92 points, giving Russia 74 points and their second gold medal in three editions of the team event. The U.S. took the silver medal after back-to-back bronze, while Japan won its first team medal with bronze.

___

SNOWBOARD

MEN'S SLOPESTYLE

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot took home the Olympic gold medal in men’s slopestyle just over three years after being diagnosed with cancer.

Technically superior on his second of three runs, Parrot scored a 90.96 to hold off the field. He tossed his snowboard in delight after the final score was revealed.

Su Yiming of China earned the silver and Mark McMorris of Canada used a strong final run to bump himself into bronze — his third straight one — and knock defending champion Red Gerard of the United States off the podium.

___

SPEEDSKATING

WOMEN'S 1500M

Ireen Wüst added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold. The 35-year-old Dutch skater won her second straight gold in the 1,500 meters, setting an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval in Beijing.

Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82.

Wüst has now won 12 medals over her career, including six golds. That makes her the most decorated athlete in the history of speedskating, as well as her country’s most prolific Olympic medalist.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports