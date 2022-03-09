Russia Ukraine War Advisory

EDITORS:

Another attempt at evacuating civilians from hard-hit Ukrainian towns is underway. Days of shelling have forced residents of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol to scavenge for food and water. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence with Warsaw over how to give Soviet-made warplanes to Ukraine.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Ukraine, Washington and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by clicking in Russia-Ukraine war hub on AP Newsroom.

————————

UPCOMING

————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-EUROPE ENERGY — U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to ban Russian oil will add pressure on Europe to follow suit. But the calculus is much more complicated for Europe, which relies far more heavily on Russia for both oil and natural gas.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CORPORATE RISKS – A slew of companies have curtailed their operations in Russia in some way. But some are staying put. It may be more complicated for them to exit their business arrangements, or they may not feel as much pressure in their home countries to make a move. By Tali Arbel.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-US STATES -- Governors and state lawmakers across the U.S. are scrambling to provide relief from soaring prices at the gas pump. They are discussing ways to lower or suspended gas taxes, but taking that step has not proved easy, since much of that money goes toward repair of roads and bridges. By David A. Lieb. 900 words. Photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-STRANDED BALLET — The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. The young dancers will now have residency at the Théâtre du Chatelet in the heart of the French capital until they can go home. One of the troupe is headed from Paris to Ukraine’s border with Poland to retrieve her daughter, who’s been evacuated. But many of its members, who were not on the tour, are stuck in Ukraine. By Alex Turnbull. Photos and Video.

———————————

SENT/DEVELOPING

———————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Renewed efforts to evacuate besieged Ukrainian cities were underway Wednesday as authorities seek to avert a humanitarian crisis in the southern city of Mariupol, where days of shelling have forced residents to scavenge for food and water. Authorities announced a third cease-fire to allow civilians to escape from escape from Kyiv, Chernihev, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol. Previous efforts to establish safe evacuation corridors have largely failed due to attacks by Russian forces. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 820 words, photos, videos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW (both sent).

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-HARRIS — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion is taking an unexpected turn. Harris will be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets. The Polish government came out with a plan to transfer its Russian-made fighter planes to a U.S. military base in Germany, with the expectation that the planes would be handed over to Ukrainian pilots. The Pentagon quickly rejected the plan. That leaves Harris to patch things up as she opens a two-day visit to Poland and Romania on Wednesday. By Aamer Mahdani and Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ASSESSING THE WAR — Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II. But the invading force of more than 150,000 troops retains large and possibly decisive advantages in firepower as they bear down on key cities. By Robert Burns and Lolita Baldor. SENT 950 words, photos.

UKRAINE-WAR-REDRAWING EUROPE’S MAP - Russia has lost influence and friends since the collapse of the Soviet empire in 1989. But the nuclear superpower still holds sway over several of its neighbors in Europe and keeps others in an uneasy neutrality. The Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine and the humanitarian tragedy it provoked over the past two weeks may have raised an Western outcry of heartfelt support. The war has also spawned calls for a fundamental rethink of how the geopolitical map of Europe should be redrawn in the future. To anchor that in the reality of 2022 is far more difficult than may appear at first sight. By Raf Casert. SENT: 900 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-REFUGEES — Annamaria Maslovska, a 10-year-old aspiring actress left her hometown of Kharkiv after bombs started falling. The aspiring actress is one of more than 1 million children who have fled Ukraine in the less than two weeks since Russia first invaded the country. That means children make up around half of the 2 million refugees that have fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. By Justin Spike. SENT: 500 words, photos.

———————

PHOTOS

———————

AP PHOTOS: Day 13: Bodies in the street, mass evacuations

AP PHOTOS: Tulips, hugs for refugees on women’s holiday

———————

VIDEOS

———————

Here are links to some of the top VIDEOS:

People desperate in besieged Ukrainian city

Belarusians in Ukraine to fight Russia

Ukrainian refugees board train from Polish border

Kyiv City Ballet performs in Paris

— The AP