Watch live: Russians head to polls on final voting day of presidential election

Watch live as Russians head to polling booths on the final voting day of the country’s presidential election on Sunday (17 March).

The sham election is widely expected to confirm Vladimir Putin’s fifth term of presidency, set to last for at least another six years.

It is a stage-managed vote that will take place in parts of Ukraine now controlled by Russian forces.

Russia’s population is around 143.4 million. 112.3 million people have the right to vote in the election and around 70-80 million people usually cast ballots.

Putin has also been shown appearing to vote online in the Russian election, in a new video released by the Kremlin.

The video, released on Friday (15 March), showed Putin voting on the first of three presidential election days in Russia.

Russian authorities have been promoting online voting since the beginning of the pandemic, but critics have panned it as an attempt to obscure real voting data.

Putin, 71, faces little competition; his opponents are either in jail or in exile abroad, and the most prominent - Alexei Navalny - died in a remote Arctic penal colony last month.

Three other candidates are low-profile politicians from token opposition parties that abide by the Kremlin’s line.