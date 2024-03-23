Jump to content

Watch live: View of Russian concert venue where 60 killed in ‘ISIS’ shooting

Sophie Thompson
Saturday 23 March 2024 07:43
Smoke is still pouring from a Moscow concert venue, hours after terrorists killed at least 60, and injured over 100 others.

The attack, which took place at Crocus City Hall, in a north-west suburb of Krasnogorsk, is Russia’s deadliest for a number of years. After Russia initially blamed Ukraine, Islamic State have since claimed responsibility. The US say that had previously warned of IS plotting an attack in the country.

It’s thought more than 6,000 people were in the building at the time, getting ready to watch rock group, Picnic, when five men broke in.

Those at the scene have described shots being fired, and ‘petrol bombs’ being thrown, causing a fire.

While the fire is now under control, Russia says that helicopters were brought in to tackle the 12,900-metre blaze.

The attackers have not yet been found.

