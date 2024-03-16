Watch live: Russians head to polls on day two of presidential election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view as Russians head to the polls on the second day of the country’s presidential election on Saturday (16 March).

The sham election is widely expected to confirm Vladimir Putin’s fifth term of presidency, set to last for at least another six years.

It is a stage-managed vote that will take place in parts of Ukraine now controlled by Russian forces.

At least half a dozen cases of vandalism at polling stations have already been reported, including a firebombing, as citizens voted.

Citizens will choose between four candidates, including Mr Putin, between 15 and 17 March.

Russia’s population is around 143.4 million. 112.3 million people have the right to vote in the election and around 70-80 million people usually cast ballots.

Putin, 71, faces little competition; his opponents are either in jail or in exile abroad, and the most prominent - Alexei Navalny - died in a remote Arctic penal colony last month.

Three other candidates are low-profile politicians from token opposition parties that abide by the Kremlin’s line.