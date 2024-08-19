What to stream: Sabrina Carpenter gets cheeky, 'Furiosa' fights and Adam Sandler yucks it up

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Albums from Sabrina Carpenter and Lainey Wilson, as well as John Woo revisiting his 1989 Hong Kong-set action movies “The Killer” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: the returns of acclaimed TV series “Reasonable Doubt” and “Pachinko” and Adam Sandler offers his first comedy special since 2018.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” streaming now on Max, may have struggled to match the dizzying heights of 2015’s “Fury Road.” But the film, a prequel to “Fury Road,” features some extraordinary action sequences, a grand fleet of dystopian vehicles and one of the best performances of Chris Hemsworth’s career. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as young Furiosa, taking over the role played earlier by Charlize Theron. In his review, AP’s Mark Kennedy lamented that “Miller is trying to add operatic heft and seriousness to what started in 1979 as a fun, rip-roaring smear of nightmarish, post-apocalyptic motor oil.”

— After a bumpy run in theaters, Kevin Costner's Western “Horizon: An American Saga” is landing Friday, Aug. 23, on Max. Costner's three-hour epic, the first of what Costner had hoped would be a four-film series, didn't win over a lot of critics and didn't light up the box office ($29 million domestically) despite Costner's passionate belief in the project. (He put up millions of his own money for its $100 million-plus budget.) A release date for the already-completed part two was also postponed. An ensemble cast is led by Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone and Costner.

— In Tina Mabry’s “The Supremes at Earl’s All You Can Eat” (streaming Friday, Aug. 23 on Hulu), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sanaa Lathan and Uzo Aduba star as a trio of Indiana lifelong friends who have named themselves after the Motown trio. Adapted from Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 by Mabry and Gina Prince-Bythewood (who’s credited under the pseudonym Cee Marcellus), “The Supremes at Earl’s All You Can Eat” chronicles an abiding sisterhood through ups and downs.

— John Woo revisits one of his own classic films in “The Killer” (streaming Friday, Aug. 23 on Peacock), a remake of his 1989 Hong Kong-set action movie. Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) stars as an assassin trailed by a detective (Omar Sy) in Europe. A remake of “The Killer” has been in the works since the early ’90s, with a wide gamut of filmmakers and stars (from Denzel Washington to Lupita Nyong’o) who have been attached over the years. In the end, Woo, 77, decided to remake it himself.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

— For many, Sabrina Carpenter is a newcomer in pop music, having entered like a wrecking ball with her 2024 song of the summer, “Espresso,” and the dreamy, twangy, Jack Antonoff-produced follow-up single, “Please, Please, Please.” But when “Short N’ Sweet,” her latest full-length project, releases on Friday, Aug. 23, it will mark her sixth album. Sometimes it takes nearly a decade to become an overnight success. Her last album, 2022’s “Emails I Can’t Send” was her first since leaving Disney’s Hollywood Records, a matured take on the pop she’s long had a penchant for; it also served as an introduction to her brand of cheeky, R-rated humor, like in the R&B swagger of “Nonsense.” Nowadays the pressure, of course, is on for Carpenter, but if “Short N’ Sweet” has any of the charm of her monolithic singles, it will no doubt be one of the year’s best.

— Lainey Wilson began her career, more or less, in high school, working as a Hannah Montana impersonator. Then came a few rough years trying to make it in Nashville — in fact, she released her debut album exactly 10 years ago. The bumpy ride has paid off, and on Friday, Aug. 23, she’ll release her fifth studio album, “Whirlwind.” Let it be a lesson that there’s a real reward for talented people who don’t give up. These days, she’s a Grammy winner, the first woman to win entertainer of the year at the CMAs since Taylor Swift in 2011, and in June, she was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Talk about a “Whirlwind.” Her new album deals with the wild ride of life, love, and heartbreak, taking Wilson’s specific experiences and making them universal. And there’s a lot to connect with here: From the cultural commentary of “Country’s Cool Again” to the record’s sole collaboration, with Miranda Lambert, “Good Horses.”

— Also on Friday, Aug. 23: Country star Thomas Rhett will release a new album, “About A Woman.” Laid back as ever, the songs here are classic Rhett. They’re also love letters. “Gone Country” pulls from hip-hop production, as is a trend in contemporary country; “After All The Bars Are Closed” and “Overdrive” are all romance. These songs are “About A Woman,” indeed.

— It has been 24 years since the Softies — the minimalist indiepop duo of Rose Melberg (also of Tiger Trap, Gaze, Go Sailor) and Jen Sbragia (Pretty Face) — have released a new album. In that time, there have been generations of music obsessives who have learned and loved their back catalog, working to understand their powers. How can two electric guitars and sugar-rush harmonies hit with such humanity? But a magician never reveals her tricks, and in the case of “The Bed I Made,” the Softies’ forthcoming album, there’s more magic to experience.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

— A new documentary series on Netflix follows the origin story of the new global girl group KATSEYE. Cameras followed wannabe singers for one year as they trained the K-pop way, with rigorous classes in dance and vocals, to secure a spot in the group. “Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE” premieres Wednesday.

— “Reasonable Doubt” debuts its second season on Thursday on Hulu. The series has an all-Black writers room and has been praised for reflecting a true Black experience. Emayatzy Corinealdi plays Jax Stewart, a defense attorney who often colors outside the lines when it comes to legal ethics. Morris Chestnut joins the show for season two. Recording artist Kandi Burruss of the R&B group Xscape and a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” will also have a recurring role.

— The acclaimed series “Pachinko” returns to Apple TV+ for its eight-episode second season on Friday, Aug. 23. Based on a 2017 novel by Min Jin Lee, “Pachinko” is about four generations of an immigrant Korean family that moved to Japan before World War II.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— The protagonist of Black Myth: Wukong is a monkey, but he’s evolved a long way from Donkey Kong. Indeed, he’s the “Destined One,” and he’s rocking a sweet suit of armor and a magical staff. Wukong can also cast spells and even transform into other creatures as he battles his way across an exotic landscape filled with mythical monsters. Chinese developer Game Science promises a blend of challenging combat, role-playing mechanics and an epic story based on the classic “Journey to the West.” For Westerners who aren’t familiar with the 16th century novel, it’s a chance to explore some legends we rarely see in video games. The trek begins Wednesday on PlayStation 5 and PC.

— Lou Kesten