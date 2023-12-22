AP-Week in Pictures-North America
DECEMBER 15 - 21, 2023
DECEMBER 15 - 21, 2023
The flag-draped casket of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington. A jury awards $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers in their lawsuit against former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. A man walks through the Skid Row neighborhood in Los Angeles. And severe weather pummels both the Northeast and West Coast.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.
The selection was curated by AP photo editors Aaron Jackson and Pamela Hassell in New York.
