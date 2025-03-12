Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pair of adorable and critically endangered African penguins have been born at Michigan’s Saginaw Children’s Zoo.

The facility announced the hatching Tuesday, although the male chicks were born in December.

“Born just before Christmas to first-time parents Blake and Melody, these two male chicks mark a major milestone for our penguin colony,” the zoo wrote.

While the brothers have been out and about for a few months, they have yet to be named.

After narrowing down their options, the zoo is asking its patrons to help them pick them. Choices include “Damien” and “Scramble,” “Omelet” and “Hamlet,” “Eggs Benedict” and “Quiche,” and “Flip” and “Flop.”

open image in gallery Michigan's Saginaw Children's Zoo announced the births of two critically endangered African penguins this week. The chicks were born at the end of last year ( Saginaw Children's Zoo )

Voting for the names is open through March 20. The zoo does not open for the season until April 25, and the chicks will be introduced to the public later in the year.

Earlier this year, New Jersey’s Adventure Aquarium announced the births of chicks Gabby and Shubert. They have also stayed behind the scenes and only recently went on their first swim.

Both announcements come as the species faces severe challenges in the wild, and conservationists worry about their future.

African penguins have declined by nearly 70 percent over the course of the last century mainly due to overfishing that impacts their food supply. Habitat destruction and climate change are also contributing factors.

open image in gallery The penguin chicks have yet to be named. They could be called ‘Flip’ and ‘Flop’ or ‘Omelet’ and ‘Hamlet’ ( Saginaw Children's Zoo/Facebook )

Global warming leads to shifts in the marine and atmospheric environments that alter the availability of their preferred sardines and anchovies. Some may swim as far as 550 miles away to hunt, according to Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.

Severe storms and coastal flooding can damage nesting sites, the International Fund for Animal Welfare says.

They are also affected by bird flu, which is continuing to spread rapidly around the world, including to other penguins.

open image in gallery There are only 9,900 breeding pairs of African penguins left in the wild. Conservationists worry about their future in a warming world ( Saginaw Children's Zoo/Facebook )

There are just around 19,800 mature African penguins left in their geographic range along the coast of Africa, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and only 9,900 breeding pairs. Their numbers continue to decrease by 2 percent each year, the California Academy of Sciences says. The majority of the world’s penguin species are currently considered vulnerable or endangered.

African penguins are relatively small compared to Emperor and King penguins. The birds have black beaks and faces and speckled white bellies. They grow to over 2 feet tall, and weigh up to 11 pounds, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

They can live for up to 20 years, breeding on rocky ground and excavating nest burrows. They’ve been known to live longer in protected environments such as zoos.

“These chicks represent hope for the future of their species, and we are committed to their care and conservation,” the Saginaw Children’s Zoo said.