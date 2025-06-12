Archaeologists uncover fast food ancient Romans frequently snacked on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Commoners in the Roman Empire frequently snacked on inexpensive fried songbirds at roadside shops, archaeologists said after analysing an ancient trash pit in Spain.

Such fast-food joints, known as popinae and tabernae, frequently served fried small thrushes, once considered a luxury dish, according to a new study published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology.

Researchers analysed animal bones found at a cesspit in the ancient Spanish city of Pollentia and dated to between the first century BC and the first century AD.

During this time, the ancient city expanded quickly to become an active port with a forum, temples, cemeteries, and several roadside shops called popina serving snacks and wine.

Archaeologists excavated a trash pit at a commercial area linked to a forum and a network of food shops via underground drainage.

The cesspit was found to include remains of mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds, of which thrushes were “most abundant”, researchers said.

They found 165 thrush bones, challenging the previous belief that such songbirds were mainly eaten by wealthier Romans.

open image in gallery Ruins of ancient fish salting factories at Roman archaeological site in Bolonia, southern Spain ( AFP via Getty )

“Classical sources frequently describe these small birds as a delicacy served in elite banquets, often prepared with elaborate culinary techniques,” scientists wrote.

Some ancient texts, including ones written by Pliny the Elder, described fattening songbirds with figs before roasting them with different sauces.

The new find provides valuable insights into the preparation and consumption of these small birds.

Researchers found signs that the bird sternum was removed to flatten it before cooking in oil at these fast-food shops.

In comparison, bird remains found near ancient household settings typically included more complete carcasses.

open image in gallery American Robin ( Getty )

“The removal of the sternum to flatten the birds would have facilitated rapid cooking while maintaining meat moisture, making it especially suitable for busy food vendors serving immediate consumption needs,” scientists wrote.

“Given that Roman culinary practices often involved frying small birds in oil rather than grilling, it is plausible that at Pollentia, thrushes were not grilled but rather pan-fried, as suggested by historical recipes.”

The latest evidence also suggests food shops followed a “standardised approach” optimised for commercial food service.

“This evidence suggests that thrushes were commonly sold and consumed in Roman urban spaces, challenging the prevailing notion based on written sources that thrushes were exclusively a luxury food item for elite banquets,” researchers wrote.

“Furthermore, their seasonal availability suggests that urban vendors capitalised on migratory cycles to enhance food diversity and economic stability.”