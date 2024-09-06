Five reasons to visit the Balearic Islands

The sun-drenched Balearic Islands are one of the world’s favourite tourist destinations, welcoming 17.8 million visitors last year, with that number expected to reach 20 million for 2024. These smart holidaymakers have discovered the beautiful landscapes, crystal-clear waters and long sandy beaches that span the islands and islets of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, Formentera and Cabrera. Located east of the Spanish mainland, each of the Balearic isles comes with its own nature, history and charm. With the average flight taking just over two hours from the UK, here’s how to find the dream Balearic destination for you.

Mallorca

The largest of the five islands, Mallorca is blessed with 50km of white sandy beaches and rocky coves. Discover the popular resorts of Magaluf and Platja de Alcúdia or the more secluded Cala Mondragó and Cala Torta beaches. For a spot of culture, head to the vibrant capital Palma, enclosed by golden medieval walls, it’s home to the charming architecture and museums of the Arab Quarter and renowned for its gothic Cathedral – part decorated by Gaudi and built on the site of both an ancient mosque and Roman temple. More history awaits across the island, with a visit to the ancient Roman city of Pollentia being a must.

For nature lovers, grab your hiking boots and head to the UNESCO-listed Serra de Tramuntana mountains to spot Mallorca’s many bird breeds, or for walking with a touch of coastal charm, head to the Peninsula de Llevant Nature Park.

Menorca

Menorca offers a slower paced, family-friendly alternative to some of the other islands

For those looking for a slower-paced, family friendly getaway, the smaller island of Menorca is a haven of rustic charm, stunning beaches and locally run restaurants and resorts. The island's tranquil, turquoise-hued coves or 'calas', which tunnel in and out of the 210 kilometres of coastline offer endless swimming spots, and accreditation as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve ensures that the island's beaches are naturally wild and unspoilt. Head inland for rolling countryside and hill walks, or to the deserted village of Torre d'en Gaumes, dating back to 1400 BC, for a spot of history. For fancy food with harbour views, check out the cities of Mahon and Ciutadella.

Formentera

A short ferry ride connects Ibiza to Formentera, the most southerly of the Baleriacs, and just 20km in length and 2km wide at it’s most narrow. The sleepy island is known for its untouched beaches, numerous nature reserves, utter stillness and ultramarine waters: making for a perfectly peaceful escape. Explore the island’s many traditional towns and villages, which are filled with artisan markets, live music and bar terraces. Travel to the coast to explore the island’s top trump card: its beaches. Check out the white sands and clear waters of Playa de Illetes, which often tops ‘best beach’ lists both in Europe and worldwide.

Ibiza

Ibiza's picturesque beaches are world famous, but there are many, many other reasons to visit the island

With thoughts automatically jumping to its world-renowned night scene, Ibiza’s picturesque beaches, historic UNESCO recognised Old town and varied landscapes are often overlooked. While the coastline is dominated by dreamy beaches, driving inland offers sun-soaked olive groves, trail paths and the UNESCO-protected nature reserve of Park Natural de Ses Salines, which is located on the southeast of the island. If you fancy getting active, Ibiza offers endless water sports such as kayaking and stand up paddleboarding, or stay on land for cycling tours and hiking.

Cabrera

Cabrera, translating to ‘goat,’ is named after the previous habitation of a colony of wild goats, and is a nature-filled, uninhabited islet located off the Mallorcan coast. Cabrera pieces together with 18 neighbouring islets to create the Archipelago de Cabrera National Park, and is composed of immaculate white beaches and surrounding luscious landscape – which has remained mostly untouched for centuries.

Look up for the huge variety of seabirds, or under the exceptionally clear waters for rich and diverse marine life – with over three-quarters of the park being underwater. With only 24 visitors allowed to stay at a time, Cabrera is the ultimate escape from everyday life.