How to have amazing Florida family adventures without the theme parks

While its theme parks are, for good reason, world-famous, Florida’s allure extends way beyond rollercoaster thrills and spills, offering families ample opportunity to explore the great outdoors and soak up the history, heritage, and culture of this idyllic state. With TUI, the opportunities to explore Florida are endless. Their state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliners deliver direct flights to Melbourne Orlando International Airport, setting you off on your ultimate Florida getaway.

With 1,350 miles of coastline and over 800 public beaches scattered along the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, sunny beach towns come by the bucketload in Florida. Key West Beaches are renowned for their laid back vibe and excellent snorkelling, but Fort Lauderdale Beach and South Beach bring a bit more va-va-voom.

The Sunshine State has 1,350 miles of coastline and over 800 public beaches waiting to be explored ( Shutterstock )

Revel in the vibrant nightlife and enjoy the endless bars and restaurants where you can wine and dine. St. Pete Beach is for those who prefer to spend more time in the water than on land. It’s famous for its watersports, offering everything from paddleboarding and parasailing to kayaking and jet skiing. This sunny state is also the only place in the world where you can watch the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean and the sunset on the Gulf of Mexico, all in the same day.

The glitz and glam of Miami is a major draw for Florida, scattered with glorious Art Deco hotels and palm-lined beaches. But for a taste of Old America, consider visiting St. Augustine, where cobblestone streets are flanked by Spanish colonial buildings and historical landmarks. Cedar Key also offers the same Old Florida feeling: streets lined with quaint shops, exceptional seafood restaurants, unspoilt landscapes, and a storied maritime history.

Palm-lined beaches and Art Deco hotels await visitors to Miami ( Getty Images )

The Everglades National Park, on the southern tip of Florida, spans a million acres and is a dream for wildlife lovers to explore. Glide through swamps filled with gators and wading birds on a thrilling airboat road, or embark on a wildlife hiking adventure through one of the world’s most diverse and vast wetlands. Keep your eyes peeled for fish-eating spoonbills, elusive bobcats, and grazing white-tailed deer.

Just a little south of the Everglades is The Florida Keys, an archipelago of coral-covered islands dotted with divine beaches, waters teeming with eclectic marine life, and hiking and biking trails galore. Although many people visit for its natural beauty, The Keys are also a cultural hotspot, home to many artists and galleries, the historic residence of writer Ernest Hemingway, and local key lime pie shops. Kermit’s Key Lime Shop and The Key Lime Pie Company are worth visiting if you want to try this zesty dessert originating in the Florida Keys.

This southern state is deeply connected to space exploration and is home to the world-famous Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on the east coast, just a short 45-minute drive from Orlando. It’s also where you’ll find the Kennedy Space Centre, where you can get a hands-on feel for the story of humans in space. It’s been the launch site for many historic space missions over the years, including the Apollo moon landings and Space Shuttle launches. Learn about space pioneers and see shuttles and rockets with your own eyes while learning all about the otherworldly history of space exploration. Or, if you time your visit right, you might even be able to snag a prime spot along the coast to watch a rocket launch.

If the kids won’t let you get away with not taking them to one of Florida’s thrilling theme parks, we’ve got you covered. You’re spoiled for choice here: Walt Disney World for all things Disney, Universal Orlando Resort for cinephiles, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for adrenaline-pumping rides.