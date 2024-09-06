Escape to the Canaries: an expert’s guide to the seven enchanting islands

Gran Canaria

From the Maspalomas Dunes, whose gold-sand slopes tumble in front of the glittering sea, to Puerto de Mogán, where colourful houses perch above the harbour, Gran Canaria has plenty of appeal. Venture into the mountains to explore traditional villages like Tejeda, hit up Playa del Inglés for lively beaches and bars, or take in a slice of Canarian culture in Las Palmas to see the variety of this diverse isle.

Book it: For an atmospheric stay in Maspalomas, head to Lopesan Baobab Resort . Here safari-style lodges sit between seven pools and four restaurants, with jungle-inspired gardens all around.

La Gomera

If you want to escape the crowds, look to La Gomera, where fluorescent-green peaks rise between verdant vineyards, and bohemian beach towns line a sweep of perfect cerulean. The island is a hotspot for hiking, especially around the UNESCO-listed Garajonay National Park, where you’ll find one of the world’s only ancient laurel forests. There’s history and culture in spades, too – not least in San Sebastián de La Gomera, Christopher Columbus’s last port of call before his voyage to the Americas.

Book it: If you’re after a beachfront stay, book the Gran Rey Hotel with TUI, which sits between the mountains and ocean, with the postcard-pretty harbour of Villa Gran Rey on the doorstep.

Lanzarote

Expect to see otherworldly, moon-like landscapes on your visit to Lanzarote - as well as some seriously inviting waters to be snorkelled ( TUI )

Lunar-like landscapes make Lanzarote’s scenery one of the most dramatic in the archipelago, with copper-red terrain, vast lava fields and otherworldly rocks set between gold-sand beaches and palm groves. Especially unmissable is Timanfaya National Park, whose volcanic landscape can be toured by bus, and the Papagayo Beaches, a series of coves whose crystalline waters are ideal for swimming and snorkelling.

Book it: With views of the sea on one side and Montana Roja on the other, Hotel H10 Rubicon Palace in Playa Blanca makes for an ideal base, with five pools, four restaurants and a myriad of child-friendly areas on hand to entertain.

LaPalma

For an equally nature-focused, off-the-beaten-track spot, La Palma is an excellent choice. Known as ‘La Isla Bonita’ for its picture-book scenery, you’ll find plunging mountain slopes, kaleidoscopic pools, lush laurel forest and black-sand beaches in abundance here. At its heart is Los Tilos Forest and the Caldera de Taburiente, a huge volcanic crater surrounded by pine forest and waterfalls; visit the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory, on the edge of the park, for some of the region’s best stargazing.

Book it: Perched on a headland above the ocean, Esencia La Palma by Princess offers a secluded and peaceful adults-only retreat, with four pools, five restaurants and a spa.

Tenerife

The largest of the Canary Islands, Tenerife is perfect if you’re travelling with kids. Family-friendly attractions here range from Siam Park, named TripAdvisor’s best water park three years in a row, to Loro Parque, known for its impressive array of wildlife. There’s plenty more to explore, too; highlights include Teide National Park, home to Spain’s highest peak, and the UNESCO-listed San Cristóbal de La Laguna, where candy-hued architecture lines quaint cobbled streets.

Book it: Stay at the four-star HD Parque Cristobal Tenerife & Siam Park and you’ll get free unlimited access to nearby Siam Park. Its family-friendly bungalows sit nestled in the gardens, and the beach is a quick stroll away.

Fuerteventura

Golden sands and shimmering blue waters: Fuerteventura has the sort of dreamy coastline that keeps beach-lovers returning year after year ( Shutterstock )

Curves of soft, gold sand and crystal-clear waters make Fuerteventura a paradise for beach-lovers. Head to Corralejo or Sotavento for some of its finest sands, and try your hand at windsurfing or kitesurfing. The Corralejo Natural Park features tumbling dunes and striking volcanic landscapes, and you’ll find plenty of delicious local cuisine to sample.

Book it: Set right by the beach, TUI Magic Life Fuerteventura makes for an ideal family escape, with a roster of activities on hand to keep younger ones occupied, and four pools to kick back beside.

El Hierro

If you’re after a serene retreat that feels truly untouched, El Hierro might just be the ticket. Firmly off the main tourist trail, this is the smallest of the Canary Islands. It’s also a hotspot for diving thanks to the Mar de Las Calmas Marine Reserve, where angel sharks, rays and more can be spotted. The island takes sustainability seriously, too; it’s one of the only islands in the world to be almost entirely powered by renewable energy, and there's also plenty to see in the way of culture.

Book it: El Hierro makes for the perfect day trip from Tenerife. Follow in the footsteps of countless celebs and make your Tenerife base The Iberostar Heritage Grand Mencey , a grand mansion house with large gardens and serene central outdoor pool.