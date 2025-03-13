Surprise find at ancient temple could complete century-old puzzle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists in Cambodia have unearthed the torso of a Buddha statue at the ancient Angkor temple complex, believed to match a head discovered nearly a century ago.

The remarkable find, made in February at Ta Prohm temple, adds another layer of intrigue to the already fascinating history of the site.

The torso, standing 1.16 metres tall, is thought to date back to the 12th or 13th century and is in the distinctive Bayon art style, known for its intricate carvings and association with the Bayon temple.

Archaeologist Neth Simon, speaking from Siem Reap province, described the discovery as a "big surprise", as previous excavations at the site had yielded only small fragments.

The statue's design features carved jewellery, robe, and sash, with a unique left-hand gesture across the chest – “an uncommon representation in Khmer (Cambodian) art”, Ms Simon said.

Adding to the excitement, an optical electronic scan has confirmed that the torso matches the head discovered in 1927 during the French colonial era, currently housed at the National Museum in Phnom Penh.

The torso was found about 50 metres from where the head was originally unearthed, raising questions about the circumstances that led to their separation.

A near-complete reconstruction of the statue is now possible, Ms Simon said, now that only the right hand of the statue remains missing.

Her team will ask the Minister of Culture and Fine Art for approval to reattach the head and body of the sculpture to make it whole for public display.

The Angkor site sprawls across some 155 square miles (400 square kilometres), containing the ruins of capitals of various Cambodian empires from the 9th to the 15th centuries. Scholars consider it to be one of the most important archaeological sites in Southeast Asia.

The site is Cambodia's most popular tourist attraction and in 2024 attracted about a million international tourists, according to Cambodia's Tourism Ministry.

The excavations aim to organise and preserve the numerous art objects scattered throughout the Ta Prohm complex, highlighting the ongoing efforts to protect and understand Cambodia's rich cultural heritage, the Apsara Authority said.

Ms Simon said she would be delighted if the statue's pieces could be reassembled after being far apart from each other for a century.

"As an archaeologist, I would be really happy.”