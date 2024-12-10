Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
Archaeologists may have just found Cleopatra’s bust at ancient Egyptian temple

Not everyone is convinced statue belongs to legendary queen

Vishwam Sankaran
Tuesday 10 December 2024 05:03 GMT
Archaeologists have found a white marble statue of a woman wearing a royal crown under the walls of an ancient temple and suspect it may be of the famous Egyptian queenCleopatra VII.

The dig also revealed funerary and meteorological artefacts hidden under the outer wall of the Tapuziris Magna temple in the region of western Alexandria.

The statue of the royal lady was found with a limestone bust of a king wearing a “Nemis”, which is a striped headcloth worn by the pharaohs.

Researchers also found some 350 coins, many showing an image of Cleopatra VII, a pottery set, oil lamps, limestone pots for food and cosmetic preservation, several bronze statues, and an amulet engraved with the phrase “Ra’s justice has risen”. A bronze ring dedicated to the goddess Hathor was unearthed as well.

Bust of a female wearing a diadem may depict Cleopatra VII
Bust of a female wearing a diadem may depict Cleopatra VII (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

The artefacts helped date the temple to the Late Baltic Age and the construction of its walls to the 1st century BC.

Researchers said the statue of the lady with the crown was likely of Queen Cleopatra VII, who famously romanced Julius Caesar and Mark Antony.

Hoard of coins unearthed at archaeological site in Egypt
Hoard of coins unearthed at archaeological site in Egypt (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

But not everyone was convinced.

“I looked at the bust carefully. It is not Cleopatra at all. It is Roman,” former Egyptian minister of antiquities Zahi Hawass told Live Science.

He noted that during the legendary queen’s time, the pharaohs were portrayed with Egyptian and not Roman art styles as was the case with the newly discovered statues.

Some archaeologists said that the bust likely belonged to a princess who lived after Cleopatra’s time.

At the archaeological site in western Alexandria, researchers also found the remains of a Greek temple from the 4th century BC which appeared to have been destroyed between the 2nd century BC and the beginning of the AD.

Pottery and other artefacts unearthed at the site
Pottery and other artefacts unearthed at the site (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

This temple, researchers said, was located near a deep tunnel system stretching from Lake Marriot to the Mediterranean.

A large tomb containing 20 cellars and another tomb under an ancient lighthouse were also found.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities lauded the findings as pivotal to a better understanding of the late Ptolemaic period.

