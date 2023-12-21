Two thousands year-old mosaic made of shells and coral found buried under Rome

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Archeologists have unearthed an incredible 2,300 year old mosaic near the Roman Colosseum.

The intricate design was uncovered after a five year dig at the side of Rome’s Palatine Hill unmasked a grand banquet room dating back to the first or second century.

Historians estimate the work is estimated 2,300 years old and makes up part of an aristocratic mansion, near the Roman Forum, which archaeologists have been digging since 2018.

The ancient artwork is almost five metres long and is made up of colourful shells, mothar of pearl, shells, corals, precious glass and marble.

The masterpiece depicts a mythological underwater scene depicting magical marine creatures, tridents, trumpets, vines and lotus leaves, CNN report.

(Italian Ministry of Culture)

Alfonsio Russo, head of the Colosseum Aracheological Park told the news outlet: “In ancient times, when powerful noble families inhabited the Palatine Hill, it was customary to use rich decorative elements as a symbol to show-off opulence and high social rank.”

Professor Russo described the discovery as unmatched and says the chamber would have overlooked a garden and would have been important for entertaining guests during summer months.

Marco Rossi, professor of Roman antiquities and head of the mosaic lab at Rome’s Università degli Studi di Roma Tre explained: “Mosaics are usually found on floors, but this runs across the entire front wall and has been incredibly well-preserved,” said Rossi of the piece.

“It’s not been ruined by the weight of debris — as can happen to some mosaics on the ground — and despite being delicate, it hasn’t so much as chipped across the centuries.

Mosaic unearthed in the domus along Vicus Tuscus near the Colosseum (Italian Ministry of Culture)

of CultuThe detailed mosaic also features battle both naval and on land battles which were won by a rich aristocratic patron who would have celebrated their wins through such work.

Professor Rossi explained the artwork would have been a signifier of great social standing and wealth and that this type of discovery is extremely rare since wall pieces are more delicate than those found on floors which were made to withstand trampling.

Those working on the project are trying to ascertain whether the coral used in the piece are from the Mediterranean or Red Sea and are hoping to uncover the identity of the owner, who is likely a Roman senator, explained Ms Russo.

They are hopeful the space will be open for public viewing from January.