A 1,100-year-old Viking sword has been pulled from an Oxfordshire river in a rare discovery unearthed by a magnet fisherman.

The weapon was found in the River Cherwell last year and has now been confirmed to date back to between AD 850 and 975.

Despite the nearby landowner not allowing magnet fishing, he agreed no legal action would be taken and it is now in the care of the Oxford Museum.

Trevor Penny, who found the object, told Live Science: “I was on the side of the bridge and shouted to a friend on the other side of the bridge, ‘What is this? He came running over shouting ‘It looks like a sword!’”

The Vikings reached British soil in the eighth century, having raided a monastery on Lindisfarne, an island off Britain’s northeast coast, in 793.

