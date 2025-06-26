Humans have forced cod to shrink in size by half since 1990s, scientists find

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Excessive fishing has forced Baltic cod to undergo genetic changes that have halved their size over the past 30 years, a new study has found.

The research, published in the journal Science Advances, is the first to show that decades of overfishing and environmental change can profoundly alter the genetic make-up of a fully marine species.

Baltic cod once measured more than a meter long and weighed up to 40kg, forming the backbone of the region’s fishery. In the last three decades, however, the species has shrunk so much that even a full-grown cod can fit neatly on a dinner plate.

“For the first time in a fully marine species, we have provided evidence of evolutionary changes in the genomes of a fish population subjected to intense exploitation, which has pushed the population to the brink of collapse,” lead author Kwi Young Han said.

open image in gallery Photo taken during a research expedition in 1987 with Finnish fisheries biologist Eero Kalevi Aro ( Jesper Bay, Danish Institute for Fisheries and Marine Research )

Researchers examined an archive of ear stones from 152 overexploited Eastern Baltic cod, Gadus morhua, caught in the Bornholm Basin between 1996 and 2019. The ear stones record annual growth in some fish species, similar to tree rings, making them valuable timekeepers.

They specifically looked into the growth trends of the cod over 25 years of heavy fishing and compared the changes with genetic alterations found in the species at the full genome level.

The study revealed a “48 per cent decrease in asymptotic body length” of the cod from 1996 to 2019, with indications that the species had evolved due to human interference.

Genetic variations in the cod associated with body growth showed signs of “directional selection”, researchers pointed out.

open image in gallery Dr Kwi Young Han holds a cod fish ( Thorsten Reusch, GEOMAR )

Some structural changes in the genome seemed to indicate environmental adaptation, hinting the "shrinking" had a genetic basis tied to human activity.

"Selective overexploitation has altered the genome of Eastern Baltic cod," Dr Han explained. "We see this in the significant decline in average size, which we could link to reduced growth rates.”

The study found the genomes of fast-growing cod differed systematically from slow growers, with the fast growers nearly disappearing from the Baltic.

"When the largest individuals are consistently removed from the population over many years, smaller, faster-maturing fish gain an evolutionary advantage," Thorsten Reusch, another author of the study, said. "What we’re observing is evolution in action, driven by human activity. This is scientifically fascinating, but ecologically deeply concerning.”

The new research calls for conservation policies to look into the adaptive potential of marine species.