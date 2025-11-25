Dogs’ emotions are closer to humans than we thought, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dogs experience highs and lows just like their owners and their emotions could be influenced by the same genes as humans, new research suggests.

A study has revealed several genes that influence human emotions such as anxiety and depression also shape the personality of dogs.

For example, the gene called HUNK was found to make golden retrievers nervous around other dogs. The same gene is found in humans who worry.

Dogs that are afraid of loud noises, such as the vacuum cleaner, share a gene called ASCC3. In humans this gene is linked to mood swings, neuroticism and irritability.

Another gene ROMO1, which is linked to intelligence in humans, was also found in dogs that pick things up quickly in training.

Scientists analysed the genetic code of 1,300 golden retrievers and found some genes that influence emotions in humans (stock image) ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“The findings are really striking – they provide strong evidence that humans and golden retrievers have shared genetic roots for their behaviour,” said Dr Eleanor Raffan, a researcher in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience who led the study.

“The genes we identified frequently influence emotional states and behaviour in both species,” she added.

The team analysed the genetic code of 1,300 golden retrievers using blood samples and compared it with each dog’s behavioural traits – assessed through a detailed owner questionnaire. This revealed genes underlying traits including trainability, energy levels, fear of strangers, and aggression towards other dogs.

By comparing their findings with a similar analysis in humans, the team discovered that twelve of the golden retriever genes they identified also underlie human behavioural traits and emotions.

One gene, PTPN1, was linked to aggression towards other dogs in golden retrievers - and is also associated with intelligence and depression in humans.

The study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), explained that understanding these genes could help owners understand their pets emotions.

“These results show that genetics govern behaviour, making some dogs predisposed to finding the world stressful. If their life experiences compound this they might act in ways we interpret as bad behaviour, when really they’re distressed,” said Enoch Alex, a researcher in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience and first author of the report.

However, the dog genes identified do not lead to a specific emotion or behaviour, but rather influence emotional states.

For example, dogs showing “non-social fear” - that is, being scared of things like buses and hoovers - have a gene that in humans drives irritability, sensitivity, and “seeing the doctor for nerves or anxiety,” study authors explain.

“If your golden retriever cowers behind the sofa every time the doorbell rings, perhaps you might have a bit more empathy if you know they’re genetically driven to feel sensitive and anxious,” said Dr Anna Morros-Nuevo, a researcher in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience who was also involved in the study.