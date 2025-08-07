The surprising friendship habit female gorillas share with humans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Socialising with a new group of people can be daunting – but research suggests it’s not just humans that rely on a mutual friend to break the ice.

Female gorillas also look out for friends they have lived with in the past before moving to a new social group.

A study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B monitored multiple groups of wild mountain gorillas in Rwanda for 20 years and found females do not disperse randomly.

It’s common for animals to leave their birth group to join another. In a smaller number of species, including humans and gorillas, individuals can change between groups multiple times.

This process, known as dispersal, plays a key role in avoiding inbreeding, spreading gene diversity and shaping social relationships.

open image in gallery Three generations of mountain gorillas sitting together. Gutangara holding her infant daughter, next to her adult daughter Shishikara and grandson Kira. ( Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund )

Researchers looked at 152 dispersals from 56 females and found females avoid males they grew up with when moving and looked for females they already knew.

"Because female mountain gorillas do not know with certainty who their fathers are, they might rely on a simple rule like ‘avoid any group with males I grew up with’ as the likelihood of them being related will be higher than with males they did not grow up with," said lead author Victoire Martignac, a PhD student from the University of Zurich.

Researchers explained female gorillas can move multiple times and will become familiar with males in each group, but when they move what seemed to matter more was the presence of females they had lived with before.

"Going into a new group could feel pretty scary, with individuals usually entering at the bottom of the social hierarchy. A familiar female might help reduce this, providing a social ally," said Dr Robin Morrison, senior author on the study.

"It could also act like a recommendation from a friend – if a female they know has chosen to stay in this group it could indicate positive things about the group as a whole or the dominant male leading that group."

open image in gallery An encounter between two different mountain gorilla groups. These encounters represent an opportunity for females to learn about neighbouring groups and potentially disperse between them. ( Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund )

The study also found female gorillas gravitated towards other females they had spent at least five years with and those they have seen in the last two years.

Researchers say this movement shows gorillas relationships, like humans, extend beyond group boundaries.

"This mirrors a key aspect of human societies: the existence of strong ties between different social groups," added Dr Martignac.

"As humans, we’re constantly moving across jobs, cities and social groups. We do it so effortlessly that we forget how unusual this flexibility actually is within the animal kingdom."

"This is a reminder of the meaningfulness of social relationships kept across boundaries and how this extended network of relationships might have played a key role in the evolution of larger and more cooperative societies."