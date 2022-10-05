Fossilised cat-sized reptile related to largest flying animals ever, say scientists
Experts who reconstructed skeleton believe it could explain origins of pterosaurs
A fossilised reptile found in Scotland that lived during the age of dinosaurs was closely related to the largest flying animals ever, new research suggests.
The small cat-sized creature, named Scleromochlus taylori, is thought to have roamed the planet between 240 and 210 million years ago.
Palaeontologists say their findings could help shed light on the origins of a prehistoric group of flying reptiles known as pterosaurs.
