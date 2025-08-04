Humans may have hibernation ‘superpowers’ in untapped genes, scientists say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The “superpowers” of hibernating animals are also present in human DNA, according to a pair of recent studies that provide clues to unlocking this potential and opening the door for new diabetes and Alzheimer’s treatments.

Hibernating animals such as squirrels and bears exhibit incredible resilience, going long periods without food and water and withstanding near-freezing temperatures by slowing down metabolism. They avoid muscle and nerve decay and stay healthy despite massive weight fluctuations.

When these animals emerge from hibernation, they appear to recover from dangerous symptoms similar to those seen in people suffering from diabetes, Alzheimer’s and stroke. “If we could regulate our genes a bit more like hibernators, maybe we could overcome type 2 diabetes the same way a hibernator returns from hibernation back to a normal metabolic state,” Elliott Ferris, an author of one of the studies, says.

The research focuses on a gene cluster called the “fat mass and obesity locus”, which plays an important role in hibernators.

DNA regions near the FTO locus regulate the activities of neighbouring genes, tuning them up or down. They enable hibernators to put on weight before cosying up for winter and allow them to slowly use their fat reserves throughout hibernation, researchers say.

“What’s striking about this region is that it is the strongest genetic risk factor for human obesity,” says Chris Gregg, a senior author of one of the studies from the University of Utah Health.

A male brown bear of Ranua Zoo wakes up after winter hibernation ( AFP via Getty )

When researchers mutated the hibernator-specific gene regions in mice, they noticed changes in their metabolism and weight.

Some mutations sped up weight gain while others slowed it down under specific dietary conditions. The mutations also affected the ability of mice to recover body temperature after a hibernation-like state.

“When you knock out one of these elements – this one tiny, seemingly insignificant DNA region – the activity of hundreds of genes changes,” Susan Steinwand, another author of the studies, says.

Previous studies show that hibernating animals can reverse neurodegeneration, avoid muscle decay, remain healthy despite massive weight fluctuations, and show improved ageing and longevity.

The latest studies suggest we possess the necessary genetic code for hibernator-like superpowers, if we can bypass some of our metabolic switches.

“This work provides a genetic framework for harnessing hibernator adaptations to understand human metabolic control,” researchers say.

“Humans already have the genetic framework,” Dr Steinwand says. “We just need to identify the control switches for these hibernator traits.”

Further studies on these genes and their surrounding DNA regions can help confer similar resilience to humans, scientists say.

“There’s potentially an opportunity – by understanding these hibernation-linked mechanisms in the genome – to find strategies to intervene and help with age-related diseases,” Dr Gregg says.

“If that’s hidden in the genome that we’ve already got, we could learn from hibernators to improve our own health.”