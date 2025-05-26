Alien plants and animals have cost Europe over $1.5 trillion, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alien plants and animals cost Europe over $1.5 trillion in the last six decades, according to a new study, indicating the global economic impact of such species could be several times higher than previously thought.

The research, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, assessed data on 162 invasive species and their potential damage to various countries.

Previous studies have shown that invasive alien species pose a threat to biodiversity, ecosystem services, and economies. By one estimate, they have contributed to 60 per cent of recorded global extinctions.

However, previous estimates of the monetary impact of invasive species were based on only a few documented costs from a limited range of countries, researchers said.

The latest study combines the estimated costs, including damage to agriculture, at the national level for 162 invasive species with models of where the species are distributed around the world.

open image in gallery Lantana camara is a major invasive shrub impacting biodiversity globally ( Arne Witt/CABI via Eurekalert )

The analysis maps the impact of species such as the Asian tiger mosquito, the tree of heaven and the American bullfrog, and estimates monetary costs incurred by their spread in other countries, including 78 nations for which no data was previously available such as Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Cyprus, and Egypt.

Invasive plant species were found to be responsible for costing national economies $926bn for the study period followed by arthropods at $830.29bn. Invasive mammals cost $263.35bn, birds about $101.36bn, molluscs $16.31bn and fish $3.47bn.

open image in gallery A wild boar in the waters of Yala National Park in Yala ( AFP via Getty Images )

On a per square kilometre basis, wild boars were estimated to be the most economically burdensome at over $121,000, followed by the Canada goose at over $62,000.

The most burdensome plants were the Japanese knotweed, West Indian lantana, and the Canary Islands sorrel, the study found.

Overall, there was a 17-fold discrepancy between previous estimates and the total latest calculation of the impact of alien species.

open image in gallery Canada geese sit on the icy waters of the Corsica River in Maryland ( AFP via Getty )

“It represents a discrepancy of the global cost of these species from $126.81bn to $2,215bn over the period 1960–2022, resulting in an annual average of $35 billion,” the study noted.

“Europe had the highest potential impacts from biological invasions, reaching $1,584bn, which is 71.45 per cent of global costs.”

Among countries, the study found the UK had the highest estimated costs due to invasive species at over $1.3tn. “Regionally, Europe, the east coast of China, and the east and west coasts of the US were highly affected,” researchers said.

“These results place the monetary cost of biological invasions on a similar scale to the global costs of extreme weather attributable to climate change.”