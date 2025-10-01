Jane Goodall death updates: Tributes pour in after pioneering conservationist dies aged 91
Goodall, a world-renowned British primatologist, passed away while on a speaking tour in California
Dame Jane Goodall, who dedicated her life to bettering human understanding of animal behavior, has died aged 91.
The world-renowned British primatologist and conservationist passed away in Los Angeles, California, while on a speaking tour in the United States.
She died due to natural causes, according to the institute she founded.
“Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” the Jane Goodall Institute said in a post on social media.
Goodall was still traveling relentlessly in her nineties, as a tireless advocate of the wider natural world and warning of the perils of climate change.
In the 1960s, her research on the behavior of chimpanzees in Tanzania discovered that our closest living relatives were a lot more like us than previously believed – they have their own personalities, can use tools, mimic each other and grieve for the loss of friends.
Goodall also founded an environmental and humanitarian program called Roots & Shoots, wrote books on conservation, and became the subject of more than 40 films and documentaries.
In 2002, she was designated a United Nations Messenger of Peace, helping draw global attention to environmental issues.
'Heartbroken' Trudeau says Goodall's 'compassion will live on' in future conservation
Former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said he was “heartbroken” to hear of Dame Jane Goodall’s death, saying “her compassion will live on” in future conservation.
In a statement on X, posted alongside a picture of himself and the conservationist planting a tree together, Mr Trudeau said: “Heartbroken to hear of Dr Jane Goodall’s passing. She was a pioneer whose research and advocacy reshaped our understanding of the natural world.
“Her wisdom and compassion will live on in every act of conservation. All of us who were so greatly inspired by her will miss her deeply.”
Jane Goodall spoke with The Independent in 2020
At the height of the Covid pandemic, The Independent's senior climate correspondent Louise Boyle spoke with Dr. Jane Goodall, then 86, via phone in the U.K., where she was temporarily grounded from her typical 300-day a year travel schedule.
"I have never been busier in my entire life, except perhaps the last days of trying to get my PhD thesis written," she said.
You can read her thoughts on the pandemic and how she understood its connection to our treatment of the natural world and wild animals, in the interview below.
Jane Goodall calls for global ban on wildlife trade and end to 'destructive period of human history'
Goodall received the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this year
Dr. Jane Goodall was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January by then-U.S. President Joe Biden.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the United States’ highest civilian honor.
“I am deeply honored to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Goodall said in a statement.
“This recognition reflects the hope and action of so many people who inspire and motivate me every day in the firm belief that together we can and we must save the natural world for ourselves and future generations.”
