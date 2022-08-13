Jump to content
Ancient watermelons tasted bitter and could kill you, research reveals

Watermelons likely originated in West Africa, scientists have said

Joe Middleton
Saturday 13 August 2022 19:32
<p>Scientists discovered that our ancestors discharged the flesh of the watermelon and instead muched on the seeds. </p>

Scientists discovered that our ancestors discharged the flesh of the watermelon and instead muched on the seeds.

(Tom McCorkle For The Washington Post)

The first cultivated watermelons from around 6,000 years ago had a bitter flesh that could have killed you if you ate them, a new study has revealed.

Scientists have discovered that rather than cutting up and sharing the delicious sweet fruit a group of our ancestors in north Africa discarded the sacharrine red flesh and instead munched on the seeds, The Times reported.

Researchers discovered this by undertaking a genomic analysis of the ancient seeds and finding that the watermelon of many years ago was very acrid.

