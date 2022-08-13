Ancient watermelons tasted bitter and could kill you, research reveals

The first cultivated watermelons from around 6,000 years ago had a bitter flesh that could have killed you if you ate them, a new study has revealed.

Scientists have discovered that rather than cutting up and sharing the delicious sweet fruit a group of our ancestors in north Africa discarded the sacharrine red flesh and instead munched on the seeds, The Times reported.

Researchers discovered this by undertaking a genomic analysis of the ancient seeds and finding that the watermelon of many years ago was very acrid.