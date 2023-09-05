Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

About one in three men worldwide over the age of 15 are infected with at least one type of a particular sexually transmitted infection, according to a new study.

The genital human papilloma virus (HPV) is a group of viruses that affect the skin and the moist membranes lining the human body, such as the cervix, anus, mouth and throat.

The research, published recently in The Lancet Global Health journal, also found that about one in five men of this age range are infected with one or more of what are known as high risk, cancer-causing HPV types.

Of the over 100 different types of HPV known, about 30 can affect the genital area, making this group of viruses the second most common sexually transmitted infection in the UK.

However, one of the main misconceptions about the virus is that HPV only affects women. Doctors caution that a majority of people are likely to contract HPV in their lifetime “regardless of gender”.

The prevalence of genital HPV infection in the general male population, based on studies published between 1995 and 2022, was assessed by researchers, including those from the Catalan Institute of Oncology–IDIBELL in Spain in the new review of studies.

They found the global pooled prevalence was 31 per cent for any HPV, and about 21 per cent for high-risk HPV.

“Our findings show that HPV prevalence is high in men over the age of 15 years and support that sexually active men, regardless of age, are an important reservoir of HPV genital infection,” scientists wrote in the study.

They also found that HPV-16 was the most prevalent HPV genotype followed by HPV-6.

The analysis revealed HPV was most prevalent in young adults, reaching a maximum between the ages of 25 and 29 years, and stabilising or slightly decreasing among older populations.

The estimates for eastern and southeastern Asia, according to the new study, were half that of the other regions.

While a majority of HPV infections in men and women do not present symptoms, they can lead to long-term injury and mortality with over 340,000 women dying of cervical cancer due to HPV, according to the World Health Organization.

In men, HPV infection may lead to anogenital warts that cause significant morbidity and increase HPV transmission rates.

Infection with HPV is also linked with penile, anal and oropharyngeal cancers – commonly linked to HPV type 16, researchers said.

About 69,400 cases of cancer in men were caused by HPV in 2018, they said.

“This global study on the prevalence of genital HPV infection among men confirms how widespread HPV infection is. HPV infection with high-risk HPV types can cause genital warts and oral, penile and anal cancer in men,” said Meg Doherty, Director of WHO’s Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Programs.

“These estimates emphasise the importance of incorporating men in comprehensive HPV prevention strategies to reduce HPV-related morbidity and mortality in men and ultimately achieve elimination of cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases,” researchers noted.