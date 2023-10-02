Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hungarian-American biochemist Katalin Karikó and American physician-scientist Drew Weissman have jointly been awarded the 2023 Nobel prize for physiology or medicine leading to the development of mRNA Covid-19vaccines.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet said on Monday that the duo’s work on modifications to nucleoside molecules in life forms enabled the “development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19.

“Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times,” the Nobel Assembly noted in a statement.

The vaccines, developed based on the findings of Dr Kariko and Dr Weissman, have saved “millions of lives and prevented severe disease in many more”, allowing societies to return to normal conditions, the assembly, which consists of 50 voting members from composed of professors in medical subjects.

