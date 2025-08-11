What’s that in the sky?! ‘Streak of fire’ expected over Eastern seaboard Tuesday morning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “streak of fire,” as one report put it, is expected to be viewed over the Eastern seaboard Tuesday morning as NASA launches a sounding rocket.

The space agency’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia has announced the scheduled launch of a sounding rocket, a small rocket that flies to suborbital space, carrying experiments developed by college students.

The launch is expected to happen between 6 and 9 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.

“For those on the Delmarva Peninsula, weather permitting, you may catch a glimpse of the rocket in the sky,” the Wallops Flight Facility wrote on Facebook.

The News & Observer reported onlookers in multiple states will see a “streak of fire.”

open image in gallery A 'streak of fire,' as one report put it, is expected to be viewed over the Eastern seaboard Tuesday morning as NASA launches a sounding rocket ( NASA/Christian Billie )

A map shared by the Wallops Flight Facility showed when viewers in different states may be able to see the rocket.

Within 10 seconds after takeoff, people on the Eastern Shore of Maryland will have line-of-sight access to the rocket.

Between 10 to 30 seconds after takeoff, those in Philadelphia, Dover, Delaware, Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Richmond, Virginia, will be able to see the rocket.

About 30 to 32 seconds after takeoff, people in Trenton, New Jersey and Charlottesville, Virginia, will have sight of the rocket.

open image in gallery The sounding rocket, which is the same type as the one pictured, is carrying experiments developed by eight university and community college teams part of NASA’s RockSat program ( NASA/Kyle Hoppes )

Even viewers in northeast North Carolina will be able to see the rocket 30 to 32 seconds after takeoff.

“The Terrier-Improved Malemute rocket is expected to reach an altitude of about 100 miles (162 kilometers) before descending by parachute into the Atlantic Ocean to be recovered,” according to a blog post from the Wallops Flight Facility.

The rocket is carrying experiments developed by eight university and community college teams part of NASA’s RockSat program.

“The RockSat program provides NASA-unique technical training and authentic, hands-on experiences, that prepare and equip students to enter the United States’ aerospace industry,” Victoria Stoffel, Wallops STEM team lead, said in a statement.

Some of the projects include the University of Alabama Huntsville’s deployable heat shield that generates electricity and Northwest Nazarene University’s robotic arm, “designed to track and capture objects in space,” according to the flight facility.