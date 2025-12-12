The common sleep disorder that could have grave consequences if left untreated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leaving sleep apnoea untreated could accelerate heart ageing and increase a person’s risk of early death, a new study has warned.

Sleep apnoea is a breathing disorder that affects people while sleeping, causing pauses and irregular patterns of breathing in the middle of sleep that can last from a few seconds to minutes.

It is characterised by patients experiencing symptoms like daytime sleepiness, snoring, and tiredness despite apparently getting adequate sleep.

Exactly how the condition affects the body over the long term is still being investigated and subject to continuous study.

In the latest research, scientists conducted experiments in a special mouse model in which they simulated intermittent drops in oxygen levels characteristic of sleep apnoea.

Researchers assessed how prolonged exposure to these conditions impacted heart health across the lifespan of rodents.

They found that mice subjected to these conditions had significantly higher death risk compared to those under normal oxygen conditions.

Picture of a patient undergoing CPAP ( American Thoracic Society )

In particular, scientists observed clear signs of accelerated heart ageing, including increased blood pressure, impaired heart function, reduced blood vessel flexibility, as well as abnormalities in the heart’s electrical activities.

The findings support theories that the chronic stress on the body created by untreated sleep apnoea can fundamentally alter the heart’s structure and function in ways that can shorten lifespan.

“Compared to controls, IH (intermittent hypoxia) mice exhibited higher mortality, elevated blood pressure, impaired systolic and diastolic function, vascular stiffening, reduced coronary reserve, and ECG abnormalities,” researchers wrote in the study.

The study highlights “how critically important it is to diagnose and treat sleep-disordered breathing as early as possible,” says Mohammad Badran, an author of the study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine.

"Our findings demonstrate that the consequences of obstructive sleep apnoea extend far beyond poor sleep quality," Dr Badran said.

"Prolonged intermittent hypoxia creates a cumulative burden on the cardiovascular system that accelerates biological ageing and elevates mortality risk,” he said.

Although the study was conducted in mice, researchers say the findings are still relevant to human health.

"The results make the message unmistakably clear: untreated sleep apnoea is not benign. It is a progressive condition with potentially fatal consequences,” said David Gozal, another author of the study.

Researchers call for early screening and intervention programs, including the use of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, which is a common sleep apnoea treatment to deliver mild, pressurised air through a mask while a patient sleeps.

Implementing early intervention could be particularly key in rural and underserved communities where heart disorders may also be prevalent, they say.