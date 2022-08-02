Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Synthetic mouse embryos with brains and beating hearts grown using only skin cells

Synthetic embryo bore close resemblance to real mice embryos but were not exactly same

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 02 August 2022 14:18
Comments
<p>Stem cell researchers in Israel were able to grow a synthetic embryo without using sperm or an egg</p>

Stem cell researchers in Israel were able to grow a synthetic embryo without using sperm or an egg

(Cell Press Journal )

Researchers in Israel have grown a synthetic mouse embryo with a beating heart and brain – without using sperm or an egg, and outside the womb.

The embryo was grown in an artificial womb for eight days using stem cells taken from skin and cultured in a petri dish.

Stem cell scientists believe that this could be a big step in the direction of creating replacement organs for humans.

The results of the study were published on Monday in the peer-reviewed journal Cell.

Cell biologist Jacob Hanna of the Weizmann Institute of Science said this represents the first time that an advanced embryo of any species has been created from stem cells alone, according to The Times of Israel.

Recommended

“It’s remarkable. There was no sperm, no egg and no uterus, but we managed to get embryos formed from stem cells alone to eight days — a third of the gestation period of a mouse — with a beating heart,” Prof Hanna said.

Previous attempts at creating an embryo without sperm and an egg had led to only the creation of blastocysts — structures formed in the early development of mammals.

Prof Hanna added that this research could one day be used to grow artificial “human embryo-like structures”.

Scientists believe that this breakthrough could help stem cell researchers understand how organs develop in embryos and then use that knowledge to develop new ways to help people with medical conditions.

Recommended

Although the synthetic embryo bore a close resemblance to real mouse embryos, they were not exactly the same and did not implant or result in pregnancies in real mice, Prof Hanna added.

Alfonso Martinez Arias, a developmental biologist at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, told The Washington Post that “this is an important landmark in our understanding of how embryos build themselves”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in