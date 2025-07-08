Rare T rex blood vessels found in fossil show how dinosaurs healed injuries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blood vessel structures found preserved in a famous T rex fossil are helping scientists understand how dinosaurs healed from injuries.

A study published recently in the journal Scientific Reports analyses structures found inside a rib bone from Scotty, the world’s largest known Tyrannosaurus rex unearthed in Saskatchewan, Canada, in the 1990s.

Scotty, nicknamed for a celebratory bottle of scotch used the night it was discovered, likely had a living weight of over 8.8 tonnes.

It may have been one of the oldest T rexes of its time, living an unusually long and violent life well into its early 30s.

open image in gallery Scotty on display at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum ( Royal Saskatchewan Museum )

Previous studies of Scotty have highlighted pathologies on the monstrous dinosaur, including scarred bone spots recording large injuries.

In recent times, the convergence of a combination of techniques such as chemical analysis using radiation from particle accelerators, 3D scanning, and computerised model-building has facilitated better studies of preserved soft tissue in dinosaur fossils.

Researchers first spotted a strange structure inside a scan of Scotty’s rib and quickly realised they could possibly be preserved blood vessels.

Then, using X-ray scans, they created a detailed 3D model of both the T rex bone and the soft tissue structures inside them without damaging the 66-million-year-old fossil.

Scientists also used chemical analysis techniques to identify the different elements and molecules making up the blood vessel structures.

This allowed them to theorise how the structures were preserved over millions of years.

“Here we show characterisation of a network of large vessel-like structures in a rib from ‘RSKM P2523.8’ (Royal Saskatchewan Museum), an exceptionally robust Tyrannosaurus rex found in the Late Cretaceous Frenchman Formation, Saskatchewan, Canada,” scientists wrote in the study.

open image in gallery Scotty's rib bone and location of fractures ( Jerit Mitchell via University of Regina )

Bones undergoing fractures can lead to rapid increase in blood vessel activity to facilitate healing.

“New vessels branch off of old vessels from the normal bone and expand towards the fracture in order to bring nutrients to facilitate the healing of the injury,” scientists explained.

Researchers found such signs of a healed fracture in one of Scotty’s ribs, likely from fighting with another dinosaur.

open image in gallery 3D-printed vessel structures inside Scotty’s rib ( Jerit Mitchell via University of Regina )

The finding, according to scientists, could provide important insights into the healing potential of a T rex.

“Preserved blood vessel structures, like we have found in Scotty’s rib bone, appear linked to areas where the bone was healing. This is because during the healing process, those areas had increased blood flow to them,” said Mauricio Barbi, co-author of the study from the University of Regina in Canada.

“This work also provides a new way to compare how injuries healed in extinct animals, like dinosaurs, with living species, such as birds and reptiles, which helps us better understand the biology of the past, and also how life on Earth has evolved over millions of years.”

Researchers hope such signs of bone healing and regrowth can offer a promising target for future studies to better understand dinosaur soft tissue structures.