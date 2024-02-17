Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

THE LONGER READ

Why are some of the most educated people in America now believing in UFOs? 

Is there life on Mars? Are we really alone? Serious questions about the existence of extraterrestrials are being asked everywhere from Harvard to Congress, often by some of the most respected names in science. Alex Hannaford finds out why so many smart people are convinced aliens are among us

Saturday 17 February 2024 06:00
Comments
<p>Belief in UFOs has been gaining a surprising number of adherents lately, including newspaper columnists </p>

Belief in UFOs has been gaining a surprising number of adherents lately, including newspaper columnists

(AFP/Getty/iStock/Roswell Daily Record/Wiki)

In the twilight hours one August morning, a sheriff’s deputy on night patrol in the US state of Minnesota was driving along a country road when he spotted something strange: a bright ball of white light, about a foot in diameter, hovering three or four feet from the ground. Val Johnson drove towards the object in his squad car, but after that he’s not sure what happened.

Thirty minutes later he woke to find himself in a ditch. The skin around his eyes had been singed, and his car had suffered a shattered windshield and dented bonnet. What’s more, both his watch and the car’s clock were 14 minutes slow.

In the aftermath, Johnson became somewhat of a local celebrity, his car was preserved in the county museum, and the incident, which happened more than 40 years ago, remains one of the most famous “UFO encounters” in history. But Johnson himself never thought what he saw was “extraterrestrial”; just inexplicable. And he was content with that.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in