More than a year after coronavirus lockdowns made video conference calls an everyday part of working life, new research suggests the camera is likely to blame for the feeling of fatigue that some people complain of after Zoom calls.

The study – conducted at the University of Arizona – analysed the effects of using cameras versus not when in a virtual meeting.

Researchers not only found that camera users reported tiredness “far more” than their non-camera using counterparts, but that women and newer employees were disproportionately impacted. This is likely due to added self-presentation pressures, the study’s lead author, Allison Gabriel, a professor of management and organisations at Arizona, said.