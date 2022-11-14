Jump to content

Indonesian officials: Russian FM Lavrov taken to hospital

Indonesian authorities say Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali

Niniek Karmini
Monday 14 November 2022 09:08
Cambodia ASEAN
(Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said Monday.

Three Indonesian government and medical officials told The Associated Press that the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island.

All declined to be identified as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Two of the people said Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition.

Officials at the Russian Embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.

