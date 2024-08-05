Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Bangladesh protesters celebrate as longtime prime minister steps down and flees abroad

Via AP news wire
Monday 05 August 2024 17:01

AP PHOTOS: Bangladesh protesters celebrate as longtime prime minister steps down and flees abroad

Show all 28

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Tens of thousands of protesters surged through the capital of Bangladesh, this time in joy, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday to end 15 years in power and fled the country.

The weeks of protests had begun peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but they turned into an unprecedented uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. Anger also lingered from January's election, which saw the jailing of thousands of opposition members.

The government responded to the protests with force, leaving nearly 300 people dead and fueling further outrage. The prime minister had called the protesters criminals and said they should be treated with an iron hand.

Over the weekend, protesters called for a “non-cooperation” effort, urging people not to pay taxes or utility bills and not to show up for work. The weekend of violence left dozens of people dead in the predominantly Muslim nation of over 160 million people.

On Monday, protesters defied a military curfew to march into the capital’s center. This time, troops pulled back. As internet access was restored, people began to celebrate in the streets. Thousands stormed the prime minister's official residence, and Hasina fled.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in