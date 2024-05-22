For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view of the Singapore Airlines plane hit by deadly turbulence as it remains grounded at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday (22 May).

One British passenger died and dozens more were injured when the aircraft encountered severe turbulence en route from London Heathrow to Singapore on Tuesday (21 May).

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok and seven of the 30 people wounded remain in hospital there in a serious condition.

Tributes are being paid to British victim Geoff Kitchen, who suffered a suspected heart attack on the flight.

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday evening, Thornbury Musical Theatre Group in Bristol said: “It is with a heavy heart that we learn of the devastating news of the passing of our esteemed colleague and friend Geoff Kitchen in the recent Singapore Air Incident.”