Watch live view of Singapore Airline plane hit by deadly turbulence as aircraft grounded at Bangkok airport
Watch a live view of the Singapore Airlines plane hit by deadly turbulence as it remains grounded at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday (22 May).
One British passenger died and dozens more were injured when the aircraft encountered severe turbulence en route from London Heathrow to Singapore on Tuesday (21 May).
The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok and seven of the 30 people wounded remain in hospital there in a serious condition.
Tributes are being paid to British victim Geoff Kitchen, who suffered a suspected heart attack on the flight.
In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday evening, Thornbury Musical Theatre Group in Bristol said: “It is with a heavy heart that we learn of the devastating news of the passing of our esteemed colleague and friend Geoff Kitchen in the recent Singapore Air Incident.”
