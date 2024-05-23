Watch live: Thai hospital gives update on passengers injured during deadly Singapore Airlines turbulence
Watch live on Thursday (23 May) as staff at a Thai hospital give an update on passengers injured during the deadly Singapore Airlines turbulence.
Six Britons are still fighting for their lives in hospital and survivors have spoken out after a Singapore Airlines flight was hit by “severe extreme turbulence”.
There was a total of 20 passengers in intensive care units in Bangkok on Wednesday evening as investigators arrived in the Thai capital to learn how the turbulence sent the plane into a sudden dive.
The incident happened 10 hours into the flight from London Heathrow to Singapore, when the Boeing 777 carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, dropped 6,000ft in about three minutes.
The dive tossed people around the cabin, with some suffering head injuries from hitting the ceiling.
After regaining control, the captain diverted the plane to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where medical teams evaluated those aboard and sent more than 80 to hospital.
