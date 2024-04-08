Watch live: Total solar eclipse darkens parts of northern Mexico

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a total solar eclipse darkens parts of northern Mexico on Monday (8 April).

An eclipse of the Sun occurs when the Moon moves directly between the Sun and the Earth.

During a solar eclipse, the Earth is basically in the Moon’s shadow.

Because the Moon is much smaller than the Earth, its shadow only covers a small area of the Earth’s surface. Any solar eclipse therefore will only be visible from certain parts of the planet.

North America will be treated to a total solar eclipse today, plunging into darkness during the daytime.

The path of totality – where the eclipse will be fully visible – will range from Mexico’s Pacific coast to US states including Texas, Illinois, Ohio and New York.

It will then make its way to Canada, moving from the city of Montreal to the provinces of New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

Looking directly at the Sun is still dangerous, but the eclipse can be viewed safely through real solar eclipse glasses – not 3D glasses or anything similar.