South Korea says it will suspend the licenses of striking doctors starting next week

Via AP news wire
Thursday 21 March 2024 02:48
South Korea Doctors Protest
South Korea’s government says it will start suspending the licenses of striking junior doctors next week.

Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo made the comments during a briefing Thursday as he repeated demands for the doctors to return to work immediately.

More than 90% of the country’s 13,000 doctors-in-training have been on strike for about a month to protest the government’s plan to sharply increase medical school admissions.

Their strikes have caused hundreds of cancelled surgeries and other treatments at hospitals.

