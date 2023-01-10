AP PHOTOS: Storms lash California with more rain, high surf

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides.

The storms have also prompted tornado warnings. At least 14 people have died since the heavy weather began last week, including two people killed by falling trees.

Forecasters expect the rain to continue through Tuesday after dumping up to 14 inches at higher elevations in central and Southern California.