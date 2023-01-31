Watch live: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with Starlink satellites

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as SpaceX prepares to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of 49 Starlink satellites from California.

The rocket will also be carrying D-Orbit’s ION SCV009 Eclectic Elena on a low low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

If all goes according to plan, the first stage of the rocket will come back to Earth after around 8.5 minutes after touchdown.

The upper stage of the rocket will carry on to deploy the satellites around 77 minutes after the launch.

The launch was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 29.

However, it was pushed forward to today, Tuesday, after the completion of pre-launch checkouts.

If complications arise for the planned launch, an additional launch opportunity has been set aside later today at 12:31pm PT.

Starlink is Elon Musk’s satellite internet service that is intended to provide high-speed broadband to remote and rural locations.

