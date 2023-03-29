Jump to content

Watch live as Starbucks CEO testifies to US Senate committee

Mary-Kate Findon
Wednesday 29 March 2023 16:28
Watch live as the CEO of Starbucks testifies to a Senate committee addressing allegations of the company’s union-busting campaign.

Howard Schultz insisted in his address that the retail coffee giant “unequivocally” has never broken federal labour law.

“Let me say under oath, these are allegations and Starbucks has not broken the law,” he told the committee.

It comes after a federal labour judge ordered the company to reinstate fired workers and reopen a store after finding that the company violated labour laws “hundreds of times” during a union effort in Buffalo, New York.

Starbucks was also ordered by an administrative law judge for the National Labor Relations Board to post a 13-page notice in all its US stores listing its violations and the rights of workers.

Schultz will face questioning by Senator Bernie Sanders, the outspoken champion of the union movement in Congress.

