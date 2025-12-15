Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Starlink and Chinese satellites narrowly miss each other

Andrew Griffin
Monday 15 December 2025 17:53 GMT
Comments
Rare solar eclipse captured from Starlink satellite in space
  • SpaceX's Starlink satellites narrowly avoided a collision with recently launched satellites from Chinese firm CAS Space, coming within 200 metres of each other.
  • Michael Nicholls, SpaceX's VP of Starlink engineering, stated that a lack of coordination and shared ephemeris data from the Chinese operator prevented SpaceX from steering its satellites away.
  • Nicholls emphasised that the absence of data sharing between satellite operators is the primary risk in space and called for urgent change.
  • CAS Space acknowledged the incident, which occurred nearly 48 hours after payload separation, and agreed on the necessity for re-establishing collaboration between new space ecosystems.
  • Experts warn that increasing space traffic and uncoordinated launches heighten the risk of collisions, potentially leading to 'Kessler Syndrome', where debris could render low-Earth orbit unusable.
