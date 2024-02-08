Watch live: Super Bowl LVIII halftime stars interviewed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the performers for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show take part in a roundtable conversation on Thursday, 8 February.

Usher, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, and Andra Day will all speak ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday, 11 February.

While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in Super Bowl 58, millions will also tune in for the halftime show, where they’ll see Grammy Award-winning talent flash across their screens.

Reba McEntire is slated to sing the Star-Spangled Banner and Usher will perform a set with some of his biggest hits.

Post Malone will also sing “America the Beautiful” before the game, the NFL announced.

Usher previously performed at the Super Bowl in 2011, when he joined the Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am for his set. The singer has said he’d use that performance as a “cheat sheet” for Sunday’s show.