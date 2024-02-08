Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Super Bowl LVIII halftime stars interviewed

Rhys Jones
Thursday 08 February 2024 18:21
Comments
Close

Watch live as the performers for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show take part in a roundtable conversation on Thursday, 8 February.

Usher, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, and Andra Day will all speak ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday, 11 February.

While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in Super Bowl 58, millions will also tune in for the halftime show, where they’ll see Grammy Award-winning talent flash across their screens.

Reba McEntire is slated to sing the Star-Spangled Banner and Usher will perform a set with some of his biggest hits.

Post Malone will also sing “America the Beautiful” before the game, the NFL announced.

Usher previously performed at the Super Bowl in 2011, when he joined the Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am for his set. The singer has said he’d use that performance as a “cheat sheet” for Sunday’s show.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in