2 people have been killed in a shooting in the southern Swiss town of Sion

Police say two people have been killed and one wounded after a gunman fired shots at two locations in a southern Swiss town

Via AP news wire
Monday 11 December 2023 13:04

Two people were killed and one wounded as a gunman fired shots at two locations in a southern Swiss town on Monday, police said.

The man opened fire on several people in Sion shortly before 8 a.m. for reasons that aren't yet clear, police in Valais canton (state) said in a statement.

Police said they had deployed officers to find the shooter, and later issued an appeal for people to come forward with any information on a 36-year-old believed to be the gunman. They warned people that “this person is dangerous” and they shouldn't approach him.

They said that he appears to have known his victims, but didn't give further details or specify where he opened fire. Regional newspaper Le Nouvelliste, which didn't name sources, reported that shots were fired at a paint company's premises and at another location.

Local prosecutors opened a murder investigation.

