2 people have been killed in a shooting in the southern Swiss town of Sion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people were killed and one wounded as a gunman fired shots at two locations in a southern Swiss town on Monday, police said.

The man opened fire on several people in Sion shortly before 8 a.m. for reasons that aren't yet clear, police in Valais canton (state) said in a statement.

Police said they had deployed officers to find the shooter, and later issued an appeal for people to come forward with any information on a 36-year-old believed to be the gunman. They warned people that “this person is dangerous” and they shouldn't approach him.

They said that he appears to have known his victims, but didn't give further details or specify where he opened fire. Regional newspaper Le Nouvelliste, which didn't name sources, reported that shots were fired at a paint company's premises and at another location.

Local prosecutors opened a murder investigation.