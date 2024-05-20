Lai Ching-te inaugurated as Taiwan's president in a transition likely to bolster island's US ties

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Taiwan has inaugurated Lai Ching-te as its a new president.

It took place in a ceremony Monday after he won an election earlier this year.

He is a relative moderate who will continue the self-governing island democracy’s policy of de facto independence while seeking to bolster its defenses against China.