Lai Ching-te inaugurated as Taiwan's president in a transition likely to bolster island's US ties
Via AP news wire
Monday 20 May 2024 02:22
Taiwan has inaugurated Lai Ching-te as its a new president.
It took place in a ceremony Monday after he won an election earlier this year.
He is a relative moderate who will continue the self-governing island democracy’s policy of de facto independence while seeking to bolster its defenses against China.