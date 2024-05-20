Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lai Ching-te inaugurated as Taiwan's president in a transition likely to bolster island's US ties

Taiwan has inaugurated Lai Ching-te as its a new president

Via AP news wire
Monday 20 May 2024 02:22
Taiwan New President
Taiwan New President

Taiwan has inaugurated Lai Ching-te as its a new president.

It took place in a ceremony Monday after he won an election earlier this year.

He is a relative moderate who will continue the self-governing island democracy’s policy of de facto independence while seeking to bolster its defenses against China.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in