For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as rescue efforts continue today (4 April) in Hualien following a deadly earthquake that has killed nine people and left thousands injured.

At least 50 people remain missing after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast, killing nine people and injuring more than 1,000 others.

Tremors set off at least nine landslides and debris collapsed hillsides onto Suhua Highway in Hualien, which runs down the east coast.

Over 50 aftershocks since Wednesday morning have forced many people on the island to sleep in tents outside their houses or in emergency shelters.

According to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency (NFA), people are trapped in two road tunnels along the Suhua Highway- one of the most dangerous roads in Taiwan, straddling between the mountainside and ocean.

Rescue teams are working to get to those trapped, with CNN reporting that 75 people who were stranded in various tunnels had been rescued in the morning.