The Independent daily cartoon

Friday 30 April 2021 19:22
<p>1 May 2021</p>

1 May 2021

(Dave Brown)

The daily cartoon from The Independent's Voices section

30 April 2021

(Dave Brown)

29 April 2021

(Dave Brown)

28 April 2021

(Dave Brown)

27 April 2021

(Brian Adcock)

26 April 2021

(Brian Adcock)

24 April 2021

(Dave Brown)

23 April 2021

(Dave Brown)

22 April 2021

(Dave Brown)

21 April 2021

(Dave Brown)

20 April 2021

(Seamus Jennings)

19 April 2021

(Brian Adcock)

17 April 2021

( Dave Brown)

16 April 2021

( Dave Brown)

15 April 2021

( Dave Brown)

14 April 2021

( Dave Brown)

13 April 2021

(Brian Adcock)

12 April 2021

( Brian Adcock)

10 April 2021

(Brian Adcock)

9 April 2021

( Brian Adcock)

