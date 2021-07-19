Thin seared steak makes this salad a snap

The best beef dishes start with the right technique. For weeknight cooking, that usually means skipping the low and slow roast and sticking with thin cuts that do well with a good, quick sear.

So for this recipe from our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, we sear quick-cooking flat iron steak in a hot skillet for a main course salad.

We use pomegranate molasses in the dressing for its fruity, tangy-sweet flavor, which pairs well with the savory meat and peppery watercress. Toasted walnuts contribute texture and a slight bitterness that balances the bright pomegranate.

Be sure to take the time to finely chop the walnuts; broken down into small pieces, the nuts better cling to the greens, rather than fall to the bottom of the bowl. We recommend bulking up this meal with warm, crusty bread, which is delicious for sopping up the steak juices that mix with the dressing.

STEAK SALAD WITH WALNUTS AND GOAT CHEESE

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

1 pound beef flat iron steak, trimmed

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons ground coriander

3 tablespoons pomegranate molasses

4-ounce package baby watercress OR 5-ounce container baby arugula

½ cup walnuts, toasted and finely chopped

2 ounces fresh goat cheese (chèvre), crumbled (½ cup)

Season the steak with salt and pepper. In a 12-inch skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of oil until barely smoking. Brown the steak on both sides until the center reaches 120°F (for medium-rare). Transfer to a platter. In a large bowl, whisk the remaining 4 tablespoons oil, coriander, pomegranate molasses, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Thinly slice the steak and return to the platter. Whisk the accumulated juices from the steak and 2 tablespoons water into the dressing; toss in the watercress and walnuts. Top the steak with the salad and sprinkle with cheese.

—-

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap