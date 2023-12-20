Jump to content

Watch live: New Year’s numerals for 2024 are delivered to Times Square

Rhys Jones
Wednesday 20 December 2023 15:46
Watch live as the New Year’s numerals are delivered to Times Square for the New Year’s Eve celebration (20 December).

The iconic numerals arrive in Times Square in New York City, ready to be lit up at 11am before they are placed under the famous ball on Friday, ready to ring in 2024.

Before they illuminate New York, the numerals have made a cross-country trip, having been displayed in Los Angeles and Inglewood in California, Arizona, and Philadelphia before arriving at Times Square.

The numerals weigh more than 1,000 pounds and they’re made up of 588 lightbulbs. The ball itself weighs another 12,000 pounds.

