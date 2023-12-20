Watch live: New Year’s numerals for 2024 are delivered to Times Square

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the New Year’s numerals are delivered to Times Square for the New Year’s Eve celebration (20 December).

The iconic numerals arrive in Times Square in New York City, ready to be lit up at 11am before they are placed under the famous ball on Friday, ready to ring in 2024.

Before they illuminate New York, the numerals have made a cross-country trip, having been displayed in Los Angeles and Inglewood in California, Arizona, and Philadelphia before arriving at Times Square.

The numerals weigh more than 1,000 pounds and they’re made up of 588 lightbulbs. The ball itself weighs another 12,000 pounds.